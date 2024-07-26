'Killer Lies: Chasing a True Crime Con Man': a serial killer expert's story unravels

LOS ANGELES -- National Geographic is taking a deep dive into the world of true crime.

"Killer Lies: Chasing a True Crime Con Man" tells the story of French serial killer expert, Stéphane Bourgoin, and the rise and fall of his international reputation.

After decades of deception, his story unravels.

The synopsis goes as follows, "After citing a violent and horrifying origin story as motivation for his relentless pursuit to understand the minds of murderers, Bourgoin becomes the target of a group of online sleuths who try to untangle his web of lies and unearth the truth. The series fully reveals their dogged investigation and the shocking extent of Bourgoin's deception for more than 30 years."

The three-part series is based on the reporting by The New Yorker's Lauren Collins.

"Killer Lies: Chasing a True Crime Con Man" premieres August 28 on National Geographic and streams the next day on Hulu.

