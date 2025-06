King of Prussia man sentenced to prison for crimes against women

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- A King of Prussia man will spend the next 10 to 60 years in prison for various crimes against women.

Ryan Selleny was sentenced on Monday.

Last year, he was charged with indecent assault and reckless endangerment.

Selleny broke into at least two apartments, performed a sex act on the victims' bed and then stole underwear.

He also recorded at least one of the victims, using hidden cameras in her apartment.