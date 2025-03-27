Kohl's to close 27 'underperforming' stores this weekend, including in PA and NJ | See the full list

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Kohl's will shutter 27 underperforming stores this Saturday, March 29, as part of its restructuring efforts, according to store webpages.

The store closures were first made public in a company announcement in January this year. At the time, the Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based retailer reaffirmed its confidence in the overall strength of its store base but acknowledged that these specific locations were not meeting performance expectations.

The company said then that all impacted employees had been notified and were offered either a competitive severance package or the opportunity to apply for other open roles within the company.

"We always take these decisions very seriously," Tom Kingsbury, Kohl's chief executive officer, said at the time. "As we continue to build on our long-term growth strategy, it is important that we also take difficult but necessary actions to support the health and future of our business for our customers and our teams."

In May, the company will also close its e-commerce fulfillment center in San Bernardino, California. The center, in operation since 2010, is shutting down as the company shifts to fulfilling online orders directly from store locations.

Despite the closures, Kohl's will continue to operate over 1,120 store locations nationwide.

Scroll below to find out which locations are set to close this Saturday.

Alabama

-Spanish Fort - 21000 Town Center Ave.

Arkansas

-Little Rock West - 13909 Chenal Pkwy.

California

-Balboa (San Diego) - 5505 Balboa Ave.

-Encinitas - 134 N El Camino Real

-Fremont - 43782 Christy St.

-Mountain View - 350 Showers Dr.

-Napa - 1116 1st St.

-Pleasanton - 4525 Rosewood Dr.

-Point West (Sacramento) - 1896 Arden Way

-San Rafael - 5010 Northgate Dr.

-San Luis Obispo - 205 Madonna Rd.

-Westchester - 8739 S Sepulveda Blvd.

Colorado

-Arapahoe Crossing (Aurora) - 6584 S Parker Rd.

Georgia

-Duluth - 2050 W Liddell Rd.

Idaho

-Boise - 400 N Milwaukee St.

Illinois

-Plainfield - 11860 S Route 59

-Spring Hill (West Dundee) - 3000 Spring Hill Ring Rd.

Massachusetts

-Stoughton - 501 Technology Center Dr.

New Jersey

-East Windsor - 72 Princeton Hightstown Rd.

Ohio

-Blue Ash - 4150 Hunt Rd.

-Forest Park (Cincinnati) - 100 Cincinnati Mills Dr.

Oregon

-Portland Gateway - 10010 NE Halsey St.

Pennsylvania

-Pottstown - 351 W Schuylkill Rd.

Texas

-North Dallas - 18224 Preston Rd.

Utah

-Riverton - 13319 S 3600 W Ste 13LOT

Virginia

-Herndon - 2100 Centreville Rd.

-Williamsburg - 100 Gristmill Plz

