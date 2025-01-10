Kohl's closing dozens of locations, including stores in Pennsylvania and New Jersey

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Kohl's has announced the closure of more than two dozen stores, and some locations in our region will be among those impacted.

The department store chain said Thursday the 27 underperforming stores will be closed by April.

The stores that will be shutting their doors include the locations at 351 W Schuylkill Rd. in Pottstown, Pa. and 72 Princeton Hightstown Rd. in East Windsor Twp., N.J.

"As we continue to build on our long-term growth strategy, it is important that we also take difficult but necessary actions to support the health and future of our business for our customers and our teams," Kohl's CEO Tom Kingsbury said in a statement.

Kohl's has more than 1,150 locations.

Full list of store closures:

Alabama

-Spanish Fort - 21000 Town Center Ave.

Arkansas

-Little Rock West - 13909 Chenal Pkwy.

California

-Balboa (San Diego) - 5505 Balboa Ave.

-Encinitas - 134 N El Camino Real

-Fremont - 43782 Christy St.

-Mountain View - 350 Showers Dr.

-Napa - 1116 1st St.

-Pleasanton - 4525 Rosewood Dr.

-Point West (Sacramento) - 1896 Arden Way

-San Rafael - 5010 Northgate Dr.

-San Luis Obispo - 205 Madonna Rd.

-Westchester - 8739 S Sepulveda Blvd.

Colorado

-Arapahoe Crossing (Aurora) - 6584 S Parker Rd.

Georgia

-Duluth - 2050 W Liddell Rd.

Idaho

-Boise - 400 N Milwaukee St.

Illinois

-Plainfield - 11860 S Route 59

-Spring Hill (West Dundee) - 3000 Spring Hill Ring Rd.

Massachusetts

-Stoughton - 501 Technology Center Dr.

New Jersey

-East Windsor - 72 Princeton Hightstown Rd.

Ohio

-Blue Ash - 4150 Hunt Rd.

-Forest Park (Cincinnati) - 100 Cincinnati Mills Dr.

Oregon

-Portland Gateway - 10010 NE Halsey St.

Pennsylvania

-Pottstown - 351 W Schuylkill Rd.

Texas

-North Dallas - 18224 Preston Rd.

Utah

-Riverton - 13319 S 3600 W Ste 13LOT

Virginia

-Herndon - 2100 Centreville Rd.

-Williamsburg - 100 Gristmill Plz

