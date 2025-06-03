Korea Taqueria opens second brick-and-mortar in East Kensington

Alex Sherack and Rene Lopez cut the ribbon on Korea Taqueria number two over Memorial Day weekend.

Alex Sherack and Rene Lopez cut the ribbon on Korea Taqueria number two over Memorial Day weekend.

Alex Sherack and Rene Lopez cut the ribbon on Korea Taqueria number two over Memorial Day weekend.

Alex Sherack and Rene Lopez cut the ribbon on Korea Taqueria number two over Memorial Day weekend.

Alex Sherack and Rene Lopez cut the ribbon on Korea Taqueria number two over Memorial Day weekend.

The East Kensington restaurant serves a fusion of Mexican and Korean flavors. The menu is a homage to Alex's Korean half-Australian heritage and Rene's Mexican heritage.

Some of their most popular menu items are the Korean Bulgogi beef birria tacos, Korean fried chicken, and refreshing aguas frescas.

Alex and Rene's South Philly location is takeout only, but their new location now offers eating ledges and a place to sit inside and outside.

The two hope to encourage people to stop by for a tasty bite to eat and hang out with friends.

Website| Instagram

2563 Trenton Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125