'Christmas miracle': Kylie Kelce sponsors student trip to the Linc after teacher's plea on TikTok

PHILADELPHIA -- A high school teacher is thanking Kylie Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles after Kelce came to the rescue and helped sponsor her students' trip to the NFL team's home stadium at Lincoln Financial Field.

Bonnie Giberson, an English teacher, posted a TikTok video on Monday, calling it a "cry for help," three days before her students were supposed to visit the Linc.

"I'm supposed to take my high school seniors on a field trip there this Thursday, the 19th," Giberson explained. "We love the Eagles. We bond over them. We talk about every game. Most of my students can't afford to pay for the field trip, which is how I cover the cost of the bus, and if I can't figure something out by tomorrow, Tuesday, I have to cancel the field trip."

Giberson said most of her students couldn't afford to pay for the school bus and said it would be "a Christmas miracle" if she could figure out a way to pull off the trip.

Giberson told "Good Morning America" she wanted to try her luck via TikTok.

"The day before my deadline, I figured it was worth a shot in the dark. I've learned that Philly is very connected and someone usually has a connection to who you're looking for," the teacher wrote in an email.

In her post, Giberson also tagged the TikTok pages for the Eagles, Lincoln Financial Field, the Eagles' running back Saquon Barkley and Jason and Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast.

Among the hundreds of subsequent comments, Jason Kelce's wife Kylie Kelce replied on Tuesday and wrote simply, "Tell me your school name."

In a follow-up TikTok video post, Giberson shared an update and revealed that Kelce did indeed reach out to her and fulfilled the "Christmas miracle."

"OK, you guys, the people's princess has spoken," Giberson began.

"I got a call during class today. I was put through to a caller and it was Kylie herself offering to pay for the cost of the school bus and to help us out with the cost of the tour at the Linc, which means that this is going to be completely free and available to all of my students," she said, adding that she didn't expect the phone call at all.

Giberson added to "GMA" she wanted to pass along a message to Kelce.

"You have made such a significant difference in my students' senior year, especially during the holiday season. It felt like a weight off my shoulders to be able to tell my students that everyone would be able to go and that the trip was on," she wrote.

Giberson also said Operation Snowball, the holiday initiative by The Philly Specials, whose members are Eagles offensive linemen Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata and former Eagle Jason Kelce, donated gifts for all the students.