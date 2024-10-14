La Baja is a new Mexican eatery from James Beard finalist

La Baja features elevated Mexican fare focused on dishes designed around ingredients you would find near the northern border of Mexico.

AMBLER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- James Beard nominee Dionicio Jimenez and his wife Mariangeli Alicea Saez recently opened La Baja in Ambler.

It is the latest dining destination from the couple who also have formed a following at Cantina La Martina in Kensington and pop-up locations at the Cherry Street Pier.

The restaurant has an open kitchen and items inspired by the diverse cultures you would find near the border ranging from Asian and Mediterranean to African.

THE BYO space is currently offering dinner service with plans to open weekend brunch this fall.