La Placita transforms Cherry Street pier into lively and flavorful Puerto Rican chinchorreo

With Cantina La Martina, the owners of James Beard-nominated Cantina La Martina are bringing their flavors to Cherry Street Pier.

With Cantina La Martina, the owners of James Beard-nominated Cantina La Martina are bringing their flavors to Cherry Street Pier.

With Cantina La Martina, the owners of James Beard-nominated Cantina La Martina are bringing their flavors to Cherry Street Pier.

With Cantina La Martina, the owners of James Beard-nominated Cantina La Martina are bringing their flavors to Cherry Street Pier.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Duck inside Cherry Street Pier and you'll see a colorful trolley serving Irv's Ice Cream.

Deeper in, there's La Placita, serving Puerto Rican street food favorites.

The scene is Philadelphia's version of a popular Puerto Rican pastime called chinchorreo, where people meet at their favorite street food joints and go hopping from one place to another.

For Mariangeli Alicea, the vibe recreates her memories of growing up on the island.

She and her husband, Dionicio Jimenez, are co-owners of the James Beard-nominated Cantina La Martina, and they're bringing some of the restaurant's dishes from Kensington to the Delaware River.

The couple was contracted by the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation to activate the pier.

They knew pastry chef Ilissa Shapiro as a regular customer at Cantina La Martina.

Shapiro has been making ice cream for 15 years, so they invited her to bring her creations to the pier.

Thus, Irv's Ice Cream was born.

For Mariangeli, the space is the perfect place to introduce Philadelphians to a delicious tradition and to celebrate the diversity the city has to offer.

There are happy hour specials from 4-6 p.m. daily with $2 food and drink specials.

Cherry Street Pier | Facebook | Instagram

La Placita at Cherry Street Pier | Instagram

Cantina La Martina | Instagram

Irv's Ice Cream | Instagram

121 N Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106

HOURS:

Thursday 4-8 p.m.

Friday 4-10 p.m.

Saturday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m.-8 p.m.