La Salle's Dunphy coaches, wins final home game of career ahead of retirement

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Loyal fans of La Salle Men's Basketball and Head Coach Fran Dunphy packed John Glaser Arena Saturday.

"I've watched Fran my whole life, one of the greatest coaches I've ever seen, ever. He's an absolutely great coach but as a person, on top of that, what he's given back to the community. I think there's more people here because "Dunph", absolutely," said Bob Newman of Newtown Square.

An 81-74 victory over rival St. Joseph's University was an ideal way to wind down a storied career for the all-time winningest coach in Big 5 history.

Before the game, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro presented Dunphy with a proclamation deeming March 8th Fran Dunphy day in the state. It was a distinct honor for the 76-year-old who, over 33 seasons at Penn, Temple, and La Salle, secured more than 600 wins and 17 NCAA tournament appearances. Many former players and others from his 3 decades on the court were in the stands Saturday to cheer him on during his last home game.

"Very grateful for the friendships and relationships and all of those things and grateful for LaSalle and what it gave to me and what it's still giving," Dunphy said in a post-game press conference.

"At this point in the season and in my career, and all those things, it's very meaningful."

Dunphy is ingrained in the Philadelphia basketball scene like few others and his legacy extends to both young and old.

Nicholas Signiretta graduated from La Salle last year and grew up in the Philadelphia area.

"My sister went to Temple so I used to watch him when he was the coach there and then he came my junior year to Lasalle and I was very overjoyed. Junior year, my senior year and now, these are probably the best 3 years that I've watched Lasalle basketball as an adult, so I've really enjoyed it. He brings such a great environment to all the games and the teams, he's fun to watch too," Signiretta said.

"He's pretty much embraced everything about Philly, he is Philly, he's Philly big 5 basketball, no one else like him."

Dunphy's leadership and contributions have been called immeasurable. He closes out his career with the respect and admiration of many.

"I wouldn't want to be anywhere else than this place, in Philadelphia, coaching college basketball for as long as I had the opportunity, this is pretty fabulous," Dunphy said.

Saturday, Dunphy also spoke of how proud he is of his involvement with various community organizations and charities like "Coaches Versus Cancer."

Even after he's no longer on the court, Dunphy will still be a part of the La Salle community working as a special assistant to the president of the university.