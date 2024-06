Large fire engulfs pallet supply company in Burlington County

COLUMBUS, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Crews are working to contain a raging three-alarm fire at a pallet supply company in Burlington County, New Jersey

Video from Chopper 6 captured the massive flames engulfing the building.

Chopper 6 over massive fire at pallet supply company in Burlington County on June 3, 2024.

Crews were first called to the scene in Columbus just before 9 p.m. Monday.

Firefighters are still working to control the blaze.

There is no word yet on what started this fire or if any injuries are reported.

