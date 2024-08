Large police presence seen outside home in Buckingham Twp., Bucks County

BUCKINGHAM TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- There is a large police presence outside of a home in Buckingham Twp., Bucks County.

This is happening in the 3900 block of Charter Club Drive.

Police say they are in the midst of an investigation but have not given any details on what is going on.

They do want to stress there is currently no danger to the community.

We will bring you the latest on this investigation when more information becomes available.