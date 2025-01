Large sinkhole closes part of N 6th Street in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Crews are repairing a large sinkhole in the middle of the street in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section.

The 3700 block of North 6th Street remains closed to traffic Tuesday morning.

Barriers surround the large hole that opened up at 6th Street and Erie Avenue on Saturday.

The Philadelphia Water Department says it repaired the 10-inch water main.

Inspectors must reach out to other utilities before restoration work begins to repave the road.