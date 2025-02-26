24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

LaSalle University to honor retiring men's basketball coach Fran Dunphy ahead of last game

He is retiring as the all-time winningest coach in Big 5 history.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, February 26, 2025 1:22PM
La Salle University to honor retiring coach Fran Dunphy
LaSalle University will honor men's basketball coach Fran Dunphy ahead of his team's final home game.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia basketball legend will be feeling the love. LaSalle University will honor men's basketball coach Fran Dunphy ahead of his team's final home game on Wednesday night.

He is retiring as the all-time winningest coach in Big 5 history.

Dunphy has won a combined 623 games at LaSalle, Penn and Temple universities.

His teams have made the NCAA tourney 17 times.

Dunphy will be taking on a new role as special assistant to LaSalle's president.

Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW