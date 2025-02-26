He is retiring as the all-time winningest coach in Big 5 history.

LaSalle University to honor retiring men's basketball coach Fran Dunphy ahead of last game

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia basketball legend will be feeling the love. LaSalle University will honor men's basketball coach Fran Dunphy ahead of his team's final home game on Wednesday night.

Dunphy has won a combined 623 games at LaSalle, Penn and Temple universities.

His teams have made the NCAA tourney 17 times.

Dunphy will be taking on a new role as special assistant to LaSalle's president.

