WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man convicted of killing Temple University student Samuel Collington sentenced to decades in prison

Samuel Collington was shot and killed while returning to the North Philadelphia campus following Thanksgiving break in 2021.

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, July 16, 2024 7:03PM
Suspect found guilty in 2021 murder of Temple University student
Suspect found guilty in 2021 murder of Temple University student

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The man convicted of killing a Temple University student during a robbery back in 2021 will spend decades behind bars.

Latif Williams, 19, was convicted of third-degree murder back in February in the death of 21-year-old Samuel Collington of Prospect Park, Pa.

Latif Williams
Latif Williams

He was sentenced on Tuesday to 25 - 50 years in prison.

Police say Collington was shot and killed while returning to the North Philadelphia campus after spending Thanksgiving break with his family.

He was set to graduate the following spring.

Samuel Collington
Samuel Collington

Authorities said he was unloading his SUV near the 2200 block of N. Park Avenue when Williams snuck up on him and a struggle ensued.

Collington was shot in the chest and back. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died of his injuries.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW