Samuel Collington was shot and killed while returning to the North Philadelphia campus following Thanksgiving break in 2021.

Man convicted of killing Temple University student Samuel Collington sentenced to decades in prison

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The man convicted of killing a Temple University student during a robbery back in 2021 will spend decades behind bars.

Latif Williams, 19, was convicted of third-degree murder back in February in the death of 21-year-old Samuel Collington of Prospect Park, Pa.

Latif Williams

He was sentenced on Tuesday to 25 - 50 years in prison.

Police say Collington was shot and killed while returning to the North Philadelphia campus after spending Thanksgiving break with his family.

He was set to graduate the following spring.

Samuel Collington

Authorities said he was unloading his SUV near the 2200 block of N. Park Avenue when Williams snuck up on him and a struggle ensued.

Collington was shot in the chest and back. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died of his injuries.