Police identify Temple University student shot, killed in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Temple University student was shot and killed Sunday afternoon during an apparent attempted robbery near the North Philadelphia campus, officials said.The student has been identified as 21-year-old Samuel Collington of Prospect Park, Delaware County.Molly Collington, Samuel's mother, told Action News her son wanted to make a difference in the world after he graduated.She said her son was someone with integrity.The shooting happened at about 1:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of N. Park Avenue, not far from where he lived off-campus.That block is just north of Susquehanna Avenue, a few feet from Temple's campus.Police said the senior had just parked his mother's SUV on the street after returning from Thanksgiving at his family's home.Authorities said while he was unloading his things, a suspected robber snuck up on him and a struggle ensued.According to police, Collington was shot twice in the chest.He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died of his injuries.Sources tell Action News the shooting was all caught on camera."This is a tragedy in every sense of the word. Our thoughts are with the victim's family, friends and the entire Temple community during this tremendously difficult time," the university said in a statement.A memorial has grown outside of Collington's family's Delaware County home.The 21-year-old was a political science major who was set to graduate from Temple in just weeks.His mother said he was a history buff and planned to help people by becoming a lawyer or politician.Temple said students can seek support through Tuttleman Counseling Services, located at 1700 N. Broad St.Collington was also interning as a Democracy Fellow at City Commissioner Omar Sabir's office."Samuel was an incredibly talented and engaged young man. During his brief time with our office, Samuel exemplified an incredible passion for engaging voters and was an indispensable member of our team," the commissioner said.Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney issued a statement Sunday night. He said that reducing gun violence remains the city's top priority."We are deeply saddened by the death of Samuel Collington, and strongly condemn this and any acts of violence in our city. We grieve every life lost to violence, and we're heartbroken for Samuel's friends and family as they cope with this unimaginable loss," Kenney said.Molly Collington said her son was also an Eagle Scout, loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman.No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.Anyone with information is asked to call police.