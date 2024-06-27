Lawmakers in New Jersey propose crackdown on unruly teens at public events

GLOUCESTER TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Three new bills are being proposed in New Jersey as part of an effort to try to get control of unruly teenagers at public gatherings.

One piece of legislation would establish not just penalties for teens causing chaos, but also the people responsible for raising them.

Since the start of the warmer months, large groups of teens have caused big problems at events, turning what was supposed to be fun into chaos.

One such incident happened in Gloucester Township, Camden County, where crowds of unruly teens caused mayhem back on June 1.

It happened during the Gloucester Township Day drone light show when some 500 teens took over. They were fighting, damaging property and assaulting the police officers who were trying to break up the crowd.

Elected officials there are now proposing statewide legislation to help prevent similar events.

"It was a mob scene that was out of control, that ruined a family-friendly event that's been going on in this township for years," said State Senator Paul Moriarty.

Police are still searching for three young people who they say were captured on video kicking and stomping on a defenseless victim near the Veterans Park basketball nets.

A total of 22 people have been arrested so far.

Three bills are being introduced in the New Jersey State Assembly to crack down on incidents like this and others like we've seen at fairs and on boardwalks.

One bill would upgrade disorderly conduct charges.

"We will create a new charge for inciting a public brawl and organizing an event like we saw," said Assemblyman Dan Hutchinson.

He said the second bill would address parent liability.

"That would make a parent or guardian who willfully, or without regard, to the conduct of their children, subject to a fine or even charges," Hutchinson said.

The third bill will allow for more training to help police departments with crowd control

Meanwhile, Mayor David Mayer also announced new penalties for children breaking curfew in town: a $1,000 fine and up to 90 days of community service that could apply to both the juvenile and their guardians.

That ordinance will be up for a vote at the next township council meeting.