Layoffs continue to rattle federal workers in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood is full of sites that tell America's story and attract a lot of visitors.

"The Liberty Bell Center across the street sees, on most summer days, 10,000 people a day," said Edward J. Welch, president of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 2058.

The fear now, though, is that Independence Mall may not be able to keep up with the demand after losing park rangers in federal layoffs under the Trump administration.

"We've lost two at this park. There's been five or six at Gettysburg," said Welch who estimates there are about 55 national park workers in his area who have lost their jobs under the federal layoffs.

AFGE Local 2058 represents local park workers. Welch recalls the reaction of an Independence Mall park ranger who was laid off on Friday.

"There were a lot of tears when she came to get her stuff. It was a very sad day and unnecessary. The fact that she was given this letter saying her performance was not up to snuff was simply not the case," he said.

President Trump defended the mass layoffs.

"Don't forget, I got elected on the basis of making our government stronger and smaller," he said.

This week, a federal judge has denied a request to stop Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency from firing employees. Unions, though, are undeterred.

"I know we're not going to take the rejection of one judge and one court lying down, this is just too important," said Richard Gennetti who is a national representative for the American Federation of Government Employees

There are about 92,531 federal civilian employees in our area, according to the 6abc data team. That includes more than 66,000 in Pennsylvania.

Many of the laid-off employees have been probationary working for less than a year.

This week, staffers with the Department of Government Efficiency were at the Pentagon receiving a list of all probationary employees in the military.

"We're suspecting there would be some reduction in force coming down the pike," said Genetti.

That could impact more long-standing career employees.

"We're going to pursue some legal avenues for remedies to this," said Genetti.

On Wednesday, dozens of protesters demonstrated along Independence Mall, protesting the federal layoffs under the Trump Administration and the Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency.