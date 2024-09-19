Leaders tout PHL's success, challenges at inaugural 'State of the Airport'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Local leaders touted the success of the Philadelphia International Airport at the Inaugural State of the Airport event held Wednesday in Center City.

It comes, though, as the airport is ranked the lowest in the country.

According to stats provided by airport officials, 14.6 million passengers came through this airport in the first half of this year. That's a 10.6% increase compared to last year. And while city leaders are proud of the airport's achievements -- like accolades for its food and shopping -- it's also clear they've got more work to do.

"Cleanliness (is an issue)," said Nick DiFlorio, of Atlantic City, who would rank the airport at 6 out of 10. "Usually you walk around something's spilled on the ground. Something smells kind of bad."

The airport acknowledges it needs to make some improvements after ranking dead last for the third time on J.D. Power and Associates' Airport Satisfaction Study. It looked at things like facilities, staff and the airport experience. The Philadelphia Department of Aviation's CEO Atif Saeed says changes are coming.

"We're building a new culture and a new community that is focused on elevating the airport experience," said Saeed.

His comments were part of the first-ever State of the Airport event, which included the results of an economic impact study. It found the airport has a $18.6 billion annual economic impact in the four-state, 11-county surrounding region. PHL generated $6.1 billion in earnings and supported 102,000 jobs. Some of them are with American Airlines, which called itself Philadelphia's "hometown airline."

"What's good for Philadelphia is good for American and what's good for American is good for Philadelphia," said American Airlines Executive Vice President Nate Gatten. "I can say confidently that American and Philadelphia are gonna keep growing together."

American Airlines has invested close to $1 billion into PHL and plans to add two new international flights: to Edinburgh, Scotland, and Milan, Italy. But passengers we spoke with also want the simple things -- like their luggage.

"This could be a lot quicker for this part. The unloading of the bags," said Brandon Combs of West Philadelphia.

Luggage piled up this summer when airlines canceled and delayed flights.

"Baggage claim is one of the operations that's maintained by the airlines... we know they are working very hard to correct that," said airport spokesperson Heather Redfern.

Security is also a concern for some passengers as they enter and exit the terminal.

The airport is on track to have cameras and lights added to parking garages next year.

"By the first quarter of next year, lighting across the garages should be complete," said Redfern.

The bad ranking from J.D. Power was due, in part, to the airport's aging terminal. Now, the 84-year-old airport is slated for some upgrades with new carpet and furniture in gate areas.

The airport is also planning to add valet parking and a program where passengers can reserve and pay for a parking spot.

The pressure is on for the airport to get some of these improvements done in the next two years. That's because in 2026, the FIFA World Cup, the MLB All-Star Game, and America's 250th anniversary will all be in Philadelphia. The huge events will bring even more people from around the world to Philadelphia International Airport.