All lanes blocked on NJ TUrnpike NB, near Exit 3 for Black Horse Pike, after crash

At least 1 critically injured after crash, car fire on NJ Turnpike in Barrington

A serious crash on the New Jersey Turnpike is causing some traffic delays Tuesday morning in Barrington.

A serious crash on the New Jersey Turnpike is causing some traffic delays Tuesday morning in Barrington.

A serious crash on the New Jersey Turnpike is causing some traffic delays Tuesday morning in Barrington.

A serious crash on the New Jersey Turnpike is causing some traffic delays Tuesday morning in Barrington.

BARRINGTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- A serious crash on the New Jersey Turnpike is causing some traffic delays Tuesday morning in Barrington.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. along the northbound lanes at mile marker s26.8, just north of Exit 3 for the Black Horse Pike.

The crash caused a vehicle to catch fire and closed down all NB lanes at one point.

At least one person was critically injured and three others were hurt.

There has been no word on what caused the crash.

For the latest traffic in your area, click here.