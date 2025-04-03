According to Amtrak, all rail traffic scheduled to depart New York (NYP) and Philadelphia (PHL) is being held due to the incident.

At least 1 dead in crash involving Amtrak train in Bristol, Bucks County

BRISTOL BOROUGH, Pa. (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway in Bristol Borough, Pennsylvania, after at least one person was struck and killed by an Amtrak train on Thursday.

It happened around 6 p.m. near the 800 block of Prospect Street near the Bristol Station.

"Lengthy delays" are expected as police work to process the scene.

Further details on the incident have not yet been released.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.