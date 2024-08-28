At least 1 seriously injured after car crash on South Black Horse Pike in Gloucester County

At least 1 seriously injured after car crash on South Black Horse Pike in Gloucester County

At least 1 seriously injured after car crash on South Black Horse Pike in Gloucester County

At least 1 seriously injured after car crash on South Black Horse Pike in Gloucester County

At least 1 seriously injured after car crash on South Black Horse Pike in Gloucester County

WILLIAMSTOWN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after a car crash in Gloucester County, New Jersey, left at least one person injured.

It happened around noon on Wednesday on the 400 block of South Black Horse Pike in Williamstown.

Video from Chopper 6 shows a tow truck removing the vehicle from the woods.

According to police, at least one person was seriously injured as a result of the crash.

There is no word yet on that person's condition.

Investigators have not said what led to the collision. Anyone with information on the incident should contact the police.