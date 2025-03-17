Man dies, woman injured in house fire in Philadelphia's Kensington section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person has died and another person was injured in a house fire in Philadelphia's Kensington section early Monday morning.

The fire broke out around 6:40 a.m. in the 900 block of E. Schiller Street.

When crews arrived, they found a fire on the first floor of a middle rowhome and there were reports of people trapped inside.

A woman was rescued from the porch roof area and was taken to Temple University Hospital for burns and smoke inhalation.

A man was found dead on the the second floor, officials say.

The fire has since been placed under control.

No other details have been released.

Fire crews remain on the scene.