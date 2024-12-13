2 juveniles shot near Dilworth Park ice rink in Center City Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting near the ice rink at Dilworth Park in Center City.
The shots rang out around 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Action News has learned that two juveniles were shot and wounded. There was no immediate word on their conditions.
The view from our Sky 6 camera over the ice rink shows officers cordoning off an area just outside the rink.
A suspect was taken into custody.
Further details on the shooting have not been released.
