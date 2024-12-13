2 juveniles shot near Dilworth Park ice rink in Center City Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting near the ice rink at Dilworth Park in Center City.

The shots rang out around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Action News has learned that two juveniles were shot and wounded. There was no immediate word on their conditions.

The view from our Sky 6 camera over the ice rink shows officers cordoning off an area just outside the rink.

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting near the Dilworth Park ice rink in Center City Philadelphia.

A suspect was taken into custody.

Further details on the shooting have not been released.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.