At least 3 dead in apparent explosion at LA Sheriff's Department facility in Monterey Park | LIVE

LOS ANGELES -- Authorities are investigating an apparent explosion at a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department training facility in Monterey Park, where at least three people were killed Friday.

The incident was reported just before 7:30 a.m. Friday, at what looked to be LASD's SEB compound, which houses the sheriff's department's special enforcement units and bomb squad.

At least three people were killed following an apparent explosion at a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department training facility in Monterey Park.

It appears the Sheriff's Enforcement Bureau personnel were handling some kind of explosives when there was a blast, according to preliminary information from sources. At least three employees are believed to be dead, according to our sister station KABC.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the scene. It's unclear if there were any other injuries.

It is believed to have been an accident. More is expected soon from the sheriff.

There were no other details immediately available.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.