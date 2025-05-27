At least 6 people shot after gunfire erupts in Fairmount Park; 2 dead

Multiple people were injured after a shooting on Monday night in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park.

Multiple people were injured after a shooting on Monday night in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park.

Multiple people were injured after a shooting on Monday night in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park.

Multiple people were injured after a shooting on Monday night in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At least six people were shot after gunfire erupted on Monday night in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park, and Action News has learned two of those victims have died.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Lemon Hill Drive at Poplar Drive.

At least two of the shooting victims are juveniles, police say.

The age of the victims who died is not yet known.

It's also not yet known if anyone is in custody for the shooting.

Video from Chopper 6 showed a large police presence on the scene.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.

