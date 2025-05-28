Philadelphia police address safety concerns for organized events at Fairmount Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police officials addressed increasing safety concerns over some major public events planned to be held in various spots in Fairmount Park in the wake of this weekend's mass shooting that left two dead and nine others injured.

FIFA's Fan Festival is set to take place at Lemon Hill during next year's World Cup.

The Roots picnic is also this weekend at The Mann Center.

Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel countered that those events bring out a different, more relaxed crowd than the one that gathered on Memorial Day.

Commissioner Bethel says police go through a comprehensive plan to avoid any negative behavior at these organized events.

