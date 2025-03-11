Lehigh Valley plant produces 5.5 million PEEPS a day | Made in PA

The "Made in PA" series aims to spotlight products made here in the Keystone State and loved all around the world.

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- We here at Action News are excited to launch our new series called "Made in PA."

PEEPS is a classic Easter staple that's been making life a little sweeter for decades.

We delve into their fluffy legacy that's been melting hearts and mouths for over a century.

The family-owned company was founded in 1923 but has been based in Bethlehem, Pa., since 1932. PEEPS brand manager Caitlin Servian says the marshmallow goodness didn't start there.

"The PEEPS brand actually started out of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, by the Rodda candy company, and they were known for their jelly bean technology. That's why we acquired them, but in the backroom, they were handmaking PEEPS with pastry tubes," said Servian.

So, the founder of Just Born, Sam Born, mechanized the process in 1954 and PEEPS was born

"He made a machine that deposits marshmallows onto a belt of sugar on the belt, and then marshmallow goes on top, then go through a sugar shower," said Servian. "They slide into the trays, go through the film, metal detector and then they're packed and shipped off to fans."

The finished product is sweet.

And the return was even better - the mechanization allowed PEEPS to become one of America's largest manufacturers of seasonal marshmallow confections.

The Lehigh Valley plant produces 5.5 million PEEPS a day, that's about two billion every year.

Each has its own look for the season, with flavors ranging from classic to cotton candy.

New this year is a collaboration with Dr. Pepper, all thanks to the Pennsylvanians working the production line.

"We've made our roots here," said Servian. "Pennsylvania is known to have a rich history of food and manufacturing. It's a huge part of our identity. We've been here since and we hope to stay in this area."