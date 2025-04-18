Let Me Know Club: Female-focused friendship building

Sometimes it's hard to make new friends as an adult. You're dealing with work stressors, family life, and chores which can pile up.

But Marlton, New Jersey native Monique Means is fighting against the daily fatigue. She's created a space for women to gather, socialize and forge bonds. It's named the Let Me Know Club.

"I feel like any time you get together with a friend you say, 'Let me know what you're doing' or 'Let me know what you're up to' and it kind of grew from there," said Means.

With a focus on creativity, Monique Means has hosted events like a stitch club run by artist Zoe Grubbs, teaching embroidery.

There's First Friday "paint and sip" hosted at Sunday Girl coffee shop in Old City.

For those with a sweet tooth, local baker Mallory Valvano of Party Girl Bake Club taught ladies how to decorate like a professional. Or if you want to lean in to your own passions, Let Me Know Club hosts open craft time at Rittenhouse Square!

It's all about reconnecting with what you love in a communal setting.

"Platonic love is really important. How you get love from your friends, how much community can uplift us in times we might not have anything else. We can lean towards community. It's really important. I thought that spaces were missing to make friends," said Means.

For those searching for their tribe, Let Me Know Club also hosts Platonic Love Date nights for women to come a find like-minded female friendship.

The next event is in Queen Village on June 13. No membership required - just an open mind!