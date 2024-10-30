Liam Payne's producer announces he's delaying the singer's posthumous single 'Do No Wrong'

Payne, a former member of the popular boy band One Direction, died on October 16 after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was 31.

A new song by the late singer Liam Payne that was set to debut this week will be delayed.

Payne, a former member of the popular boy band One Direction, died on October 16 after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was 31.

One of his producers, Sam Pounds, announced on social media Tuesday that Payne's new single, "Do No Wrong," would not be released on Thursday as had been previously announced.

"Today I'm deciding to hold 'Do No Wrong' and leave those liberties up to all family members. I want all proceeds go to a charity of their choosing (or however they desire)," Pounds wrote on social media. "Even though we all love the song it's not the time yet. We are all still mourning the passing of Liam and I want the family to morn in peace and in prayer. We will all wait. With love Sam Pounds."

An investigation into the singer's death is ongoing.

Fans have been heartbroken. In 2022 ,Payne shared at VeeCon that he wanted to be remembered as "a nice guy."

"For me now, it's trying to give everybody the time they deserve with you if that's the thing they're excited about," he said at the time. "It doesn't matter what they say or what they do. You just gotta give your time and effort into those people, because it comes back. So, yeah, I'd rather be known for being nice than anything else."

Payne announced in May 2023 that he was working on a new album and planning a tour.

