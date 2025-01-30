The live-to-film concert will feature special guests North West, Jennifer Hudson, Lebo M and more

'The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl' concert special to debut on Disney+

LOS ANGELES -- "It's the circle of life, and it moves us all."

It's been over 30 years since the iconic animated hit "The Lion King" premiered, and along with it came a hit soundtrack.

In celebration of the film's 30th anniversary, the Hollywood Bowl put on a live-to-film concert called "The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl," which debuts February 7 on Disney+.

The show includes "epic performances with a 70-person orchestra, a troupe of skillful dancers, state-of-the-art projection mapping images, and the Broadway show's award-winning costumes and puppetry."

On The Red Carpet spoke to costume designer Marina Toybina, who said she pulled inspiration from the entire "Lion King" history.

In addition to the awe-inspiring spectacle of dazzling costumes and production design, the concert features a lineup of both the original voice cast and the Broadway cast, including Lebo M, Jeremy Irons, Nathan Lane, Jason Weaver, Ernie Sabella, Billy Eichner, and stage musical alumni Heather Headley and Bradley Gibson.

Special guests North West and EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson will also make appearances.

"The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl" is produced by Disney Concerts, Fulwell 73 Productions, AMP Worldwide and Live Nation-Hewitt Silva, the incredible team that produced the four-time Emmy-nominated "Disney's Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl" with Fulwell 73 Productions also having produced the Emmy Award-winning "Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium."

Gabe Turner and Sally Wood are creative showrunners, Paul Dugdale serves as director and Misty Buckley is production designer.

"The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl" begins streaming February 7 on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney+ and this ABC station.