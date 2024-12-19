From Elton John to Beyoncé and Donald Glover, revisit three decades of stardom

'The Lion King': A look back at 30 years of Disney history

On The Red Carpet looks back on 30 years of "The Lion King" ahead of "Mufasa: The Lion King's" release.

LOS ANGELES -- Audiences first met Mufasa in Disney's "The Lion King" back in 1994. Now, "Mufasa: The Lion King" revisits his story as a young orphaned lion.

Starting with the original "Lion King" movie, the film produced some of the most notable songs in Disney history. Elton John and Tim Rice's "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" winning an Oscar for Best Original Song. 25 years later, Beyoncé and Donald Glover re-recorded the song for the 2019 movie.

With those names, "The Lion King" movies are no strangers to superstardom. Both films also included Disney Legend James Earl Jones as the voice of Mufasa.

In 1994, Jones spoke about his thoughts on some of the darker elements of the story.

"It highlights the good days. It highlights the good characters. It highlights when he finally sees Pumbaa. It highlights the good stuff, you know?"

At the premiere of the original film, Matthew Broderick, who voiced Simba, explained how he signed onto "The Lion King" before he even knew what story he was telling.

"They don't give you a script. They give you kind of a showing of what they want the movie to be. So, they have, like, stills all around the room, drawings of the characters."

Jeremy Irons, who voiced Scar in the 1994 film explained what he enjoyed about the animation process.

"The great thing about recording a voice for animation, the picture is being drawn as a result of the sounds you're making, is that you can take it very wild, very broad."

Flash forward to the 2019 premiere of "The Lion King," and this generation's Simba, Donald Glover, was boasting with pride about the film.

He said, "I love this movie. I really love it. I mean, like I've always loved it. It's a special feeling. It's my son's favorite movie. To be a part of it is a real honor."

Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner upheld that sentiment while speaking about their roles in "Mufasa: The Lion King." Rogen voices Pumbaa, while Eichner voices Timon.

"We worked hard on it, you know. It's a classic and we tried to inject our own flair into it I guess as much as possible," said Rogen.

Eichner added, "We got in there, did our thing, tried to find our own jokes, our own rhythm while also nodding to what people loved about the original."

Since "The Lion King's" premiere in 1994, the franchise has inspired multiple animated sequels, Disney parks experiences, television shows and even a Tony Award-winning stage adaptation that's still playing on Broadway!

"Mufasa: The Lion King" premieres in theaters tomorrow.

