Wilmington's Black Restaurant Week now underway

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- The 2nd annual Wilmington Black Restaurant Week kicked off on Sunday.

The week-long event shows off the diversity of Delaware's Black culinary community with special menu offerings and discounts.

Participating restaurants include everything from Black-owned food trucks and take-out restaurants to fine dining establishments.

Black Restaurant Week runs through Saturday, October 5.

For a full list of participants, visit wilmbrw.com.