Crowbar wielding suspect wanted for Delco sandwich shop burglary

RIDLEY PARK, Pa. (WPVI) -- A restaurant in Delaware County is upgrading security after a break-in over the weekend.

Little Hut Sandwich Shop on East Chester Pike was targeted early Saturday morning by a man with a crowbar.

"A lot of guts doing something at 5:38 a.m., and it's getting daylight and cars are driving by," said John Siamitras, who owns the restaurant.

Cameras captured the break-in. They show a man sitting on the steps near the back door, who then pulls out a crowbar and pries open the steel door to get inside.

He eventually made his way to the cash registers, taking around $300 before leaving the same way he came in.

"I was so upset, very upset," said Siamitras.

He said he built the restaurant into a staple in the community, and longtime customers were shocked someone would target the restaurant.

"They're good people, delicious food, they're awesome," said Steven Paczner, who lives nearby.

Police are searching for the man who broke into the restaurant. His face was covered during the crime, but the owner said the man got away in a white SUV.