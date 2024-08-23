'Sorry, Boss!': Live! Casino apologizes after misspelling Bruce Springsteen name on billboard

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia is apologizing after misspelling Bruce Springsteen's name on a digital billboard as "Springstein" ahead of his second concert Friday night.

Images of the gaffe were circulating online as Philly Springsteen fans roasted the entertainment company for the mistake.

"Never gamble on spell check! Sorry, Boss!" the corrected billboard read as of Friday afternoon, adding, "Welcome to Philly, Bruce Springsteen!"

Digital billboard at Live! Casino in South Philadelphia on August 23, 2004.

"We're an entertainment destination where people come to leave the stress of the day at the door and relax, enjoy, and have fun. Today that means having fun at our own expense," a spokesperson for Live! Casino sent to Action News, adding, "It won't happen again."

The entertainment company also said, "We'd love to make it up to you with dinner on us after the show!"

Friday is Springsteen's second concert this week at Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia.

Despite the blunder, people will still be "dancing in the dark."

Springsteen and the E Street band performed for a packed house on Wednesday.

The set of shows were originally scheduled for last August, but medical issues forced Springsteen to postpone the dates.