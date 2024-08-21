The Boss returns to South Philadelphia this week: Know before you go

These shows were originally scheduled for last August, however medical issues forced Bruce to postpone the dates.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Boss is back in town for a pair of long-awaited shows.

Chopper 6 over Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia as the final preparations were made ahead of Wednesday night's Bruce Springsteen show.

Bruce and the E Street Band will play there on Wednesday and again on Friday.

These shows were originally scheduled for last August, however medical issues forced him to postpone the dates.

All gates will open at 6 p.m. on the day of the show.

For patrons holding tickets to the field, please enter through the Left Field Gate entrance only.

Day of show ticketing questions, please contact the Phillies at 215-463-1000, tickets@phillies.com, or visit the Phillies West Box Office on Citizens Bank Way, which will open at 1 p.m. on the day of the show.

For a list of prohibited items and other parking information, click here.