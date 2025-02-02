LIVE: It's Groundhog Day! Did Punxsutawney Phil see his shadow or will spring come early?

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. -- A big crowd is expected to turn out in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, on Sunday.

It is Groundhog Day!

Every Groundhog Day thousands gather in Punxsutawney, PA, to receive the prediction of the beloved Punxsutawney Phil.

And people will gather with anticipation over what Punxsutawney Phil might tell us.

Will there be six more weeks of winter or will we experience an early spring?

Legend has it, if Phil sees his shadow, we will have six more weeks of winter. But if he doesn't, spring may be sooner than we think.

It has been unusually cold and snowy in the Northeast this winter, and some are hoping for signs of an early spring.

Groundhog Day is a tradition that stretches back more than 100 years.

For those keeping track, Phil and his offsprings have seen their shadow 107 times, with no shadow 21 times.

