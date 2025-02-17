LiveNation announces return of Roots Picnic for 2025, reveals powerful lineup

Roots Picnic 2025 will be held at the Mann in Fairmount Park on May 31 and June 1.

Fans pack the Mann Center at Fairmount Park for first night of Roots Picnic

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- LiveNation announced the return of Roots Picnic on Monday, revealing its blockbuster and powerful lineup for 2025.

The two-day Roots Picnic music festival will be held at the Mann in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park on May 31 and June 1.

Performers include D'Angelo with the Roots, Lenny Kravitz, Meek Mill, GloRilla, Miguel, Tems, Latto, Kayranada, Jeezy, Pusha T, 2 Chainz, TrapKaraokee, Crystal Waters, Lay Banks, Laila and Backyard Band featuring Ceelo Green and more!

Officials said more Roots Picnic performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Pre-sale tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, with general tickets going on sale beginning Friday at 10 a.m.

Last year's event sold out with performances from artists like André 3000, Shaboozey, Gunna, Jill Scott, Babyface, and Sexxy Red.

Organizers say history was made during the 2024 event, with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker both in attendance. Shapiro also presented The Roots with a proclamation recognizing their contributions to the City of Philadelphia's arts, arts education, and economy.