LL Cool J not performing at Philadelphia's 4th of July concert due to DC 33 strike

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- LL Cool J says he won't be performing at Philadelphia's 4th of July celebration concert as long as the strike is ongoing with District Council 33, the city's largest blue-collar workers' union.

"I never ever want to disappoint my fans, and especially in Philadelphia. Ya,'ll mean too much to me, but there's absolutely no way that I could perform, cross a picking line and pick up money when I know that people are out there fighting for a living wage," he said in an Instagram post Thursday night.

LL Cool J was slated to headline the Wawa Welcome America concert, along with Jazmine Sullivan.

"I'm going to be in town y'all, but I'm just letting you know, I'm not going to cross a picket line and perform for money when people are hurting," the hip-hop legend added.

Negotiations with Philadelphia's largest blue-collar workers' union and the City of Philadelphia have been stalled since the strike began at midnight Tuesday.

The latest round of talks began Wednesday but ended overnight without a deal. There's no word on when discussions would resume.

"Calling us in the room and sitting down for hours after hours after hours when there's no dialogue going on is wasting our time. So that's why we're going to go back, sit, revise our proposal, get it over to the city, and then we'll happily meet with them whenever we can set up an amicable date and time," said District Council 33 President Greg Boulware.

DC 33 is made up of roughly 9,000 workers who provide services like street repair and trash pickup. Their membership also includes some airport workers, members of the Water Dept. and 911 dispatchers.

Action News has reached out to the city for comment, but we have not yet heard back.

