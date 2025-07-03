Trash piles up in parts of Philadelphia as blue-collar city workers remain on strike

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Mountains of trash were piling up in parts of Philadelphia on Thursday as a strike by blue-collar city workers continued for a third day.

Sanitation workers are among the DC33 union members on the picket line, which means residential trash collection stopped when the strike was called at midnight Tuesday.

Chopper 6 was over a massive mound of garbage along Devereaux Avenue near Langdon Street in Northeast Philadelphia.

The city has set up dozens of trash collection sites, but that area is not one of them.

The Action Cam was at an official trash collection site at the 63rd Street Sanitation Center, where things were quiet on Thursday.

Residents were seen dropping off their trash without any issues.

It was a different scene on Wednesday when police responded after workers on strike reportedly blocked other city employees from entering.

This happened after a judge ordered picketers not to block access to buildings or facilities.

The city solicitor, Renee Garcia, says law enforcement is trying to monitor protests across the city.

"They are running around the city dealing with protesters who have been asked to move along, and they go right back, and this is putting a strain on our resources," Garcia said.

The solicitor also says some picketers have gone too far.

"The kind of things that we are dealing with are jammed locks at health centers. We couldn't get our doctors into the health center today. Opening fire hydrants. Yesterday, they were slashing tires on trucks, preventing trash drop-offs. We have residents going to drop off their trash and they're getting harassed on their way," Garcia said Wednesday.

Philly officials issue warning as strike tensions escalate: 'This is not legal activity'

At least one arrest has been made in connection with the strike.

Carnell Wilder, 59, is accused of slashing a PGW worker's tires Tuesday in Wynnefield Heights.

According to police, Wilder asked the worker why he wasn't striking before damaging the tire.

Union leaders are urging members to follow the law and court orders.

They're also asking the public to help support their demands for higher pay as the union's nearly 9,000 members continue to strike.

"Nobody understands financial constraints more than our members. We're asking for a little bit of relief so we can loosen our belts just a little bit instead of continuously keep tightening them. There's no more left to tighten," said DC33 President Greg Boulware.

The latest round of negotiations began Wednesday but ended overnight without a deal.

It is now unclear if any new talks will be held on Thursday.

