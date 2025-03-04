Local author visits children at a Philadelphia school to inspire future writers

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- From the page to the presentation, local author, Steve Schafer, got to impart his writing wisdom to students in Philadelphia.

J. Hampton Moore School students who are aspiring to be writers got to ask Schafer their very own questions.

Schafer is from Blue Bell and has published two books: "The Border" and "eMortal."

"There's something to the idea of creating something out of nothing. Just looking at a blank sheet of paper, taking nothing but your imagination and filling that page. It's...tremendously rewarding," said Schafer.

Schafer's hope was to provide them with wisdom, and show everyone that they can be writers themselves.

"The most that I could hope for is to have an impact on somebody else's life...Coming to talk to kids at this age and maybe having a chance to paint a picture of what writing is like, that they could one day pursue it. It's a pretty powerful thought," Schafer continued.

