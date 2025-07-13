Local Jeep Club raises money to support Camden girl battling heart condition

A young girl named Melony is battling a rare heart condition, and the community is fundraising to help this cause.

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The strength of one little girl's heart was supported by dozens of community members today.

A fundraising event was held in the city of Camden to raise money for Melony, who is battling a rare heart condition.

It was hosted by "Tainos Los Bandoleros Jeep Club," with all proceeds going to Melony's parents.

"It means the world that the community can get together and show so much love to us, especially...in a dark time like this," said Melony's mother, Ashley Rivera.

"We're all... summoning all our strength, our prayers and support so we can be able to uplift her...So glad everybody united here. It took some of that pressure off of this," said Melony's father, Deyonte Hunter.

You can support the cause through Melony's gofundme page.

