Local Red Cross volunteers, power crews head toward Hurricane Milton's path

Volunteers from local chapters of the Red Cross along with power crews from local utilities are headed to Florida in preparation for Hurricane Milton.

Volunteers from local chapters of the Red Cross along with power crews from local utilities are headed to Florida in preparation for Hurricane Milton.

Volunteers from local chapters of the Red Cross along with power crews from local utilities are headed to Florida in preparation for Hurricane Milton.

Volunteers from local chapters of the Red Cross along with power crews from local utilities are headed to Florida in preparation for Hurricane Milton.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Volunteers from local chapters of the Red Cross along with power crews from local utilities are headed to Florida in preparation for Hurricane Milton.

Their bags are packed for an unforeseen journey.

"We are expecting it to be tough, to be difficult," says Michael Bradley of Northeast Philadelphia.

He's a volunteer with the Southeastern PA Red Cross, headed toward the path of Hurricane Milton.

"Hope isn't a plan but it is important. Just going there being that shoulder to cry on. Being there in their most desperate time," says Bradley.

The New Jersey Red Cross is also en route to Orlando with a mission in mind.

Dan Kelley and Linda Paul will be deployed to wait out the storm and then assigned to shelters to house, clothe and feed people.

"I love what I do. At the end of the day when you're tired and you're hungry and you're filthy, you smile your heart smiles. It's really a wonderful feeling," says Paul.

About 40 PECO crews have deployed from Delaware County on Tuesday morning, loading up trucks to head out.

Lineworkers, fleet specialists, and safety personnel will arrive to find what Milton leaves behind; working day and night to restore power to the thousands who will likely be without.

"You work to restore critical infrastructure like hospitals and police and fire stations and then critical telecommunications facilities first," said PECO spokesperson, Greg Smore.

For these "helpers," those with a giving heart, there's a sense of community in the face of likely tragedy.

"They are relying on a larger circle of friends. Someday it's going to be me or my family that's going to need help. And they'll be there to help me," said Red Cross volunteer Dan Kelley.

Red Cross responders will spend two weeks in Florida. PECO doesn't have a set timeline for its employees to return home after heading toward Hurricane Milton.

