Lou Dobbs, conservative news host, dies at 78

Dobbs hosted "Lou Dobbs Tonight" on CNN and Fox Business.

Thursday, July 18, 2024 9:09PM
Lou Dobbs, the conservative political commentator who hosted "Lou Dobbs Tonight" on CNN and Fox Business Network, has died. He was 78.

"It's with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of 'the great Lou Dobbs.' Lou was a fighter till the very end -- fighting for what mattered to him the most, God, his family and the country. Lou's legacy will forever live on as a patriot and a great American," a statement on his official X account said on Thursday.

This a developing story. Check back for updates.

