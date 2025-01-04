'Loving Our Cities' is the motto of mobile food pantries in South Jersey

Over the past decade, churchgoers and their neighbors have helped to feed thousands of families through the nonprofit, 'Loving Our Cities.'

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Churchgoers and their neighbors have spent the last decade feeding thousands of families at mobile food pantries in South Jersey.

The nonprofit, 'Loving Our Cities,' was officially formed by members of the Perfecting Church in Sewell in 2014.

Since then, they have served thousands of families through four mobile food pantries and one stationary pantry.

Watch the video above to see their good-hearted efforts in action.

To learn more about 'Loving Our Cities,' visit their website.

