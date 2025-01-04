24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

'Loving Our Cities' is the motto of mobile food pantries in South Jersey

Matteo Iadonisi Image
ByMatteo Iadonisi WPVI logo
Saturday, January 4, 2025 10:11PM
'Loving Our Cities' is the motto of mobile food pantries in NJ
Over the past decade, churchgoers and their neighbors have helped to feed thousands of families through the nonprofit, 'Loving Our Cities.'

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Churchgoers and their neighbors have spent the last decade feeding thousands of families at mobile food pantries in South Jersey.

The nonprofit, 'Loving Our Cities,' was officially formed by members of the Perfecting Church in Sewell in 2014.

Since then, they have served thousands of families through four mobile food pantries and one stationary pantry.

Watch the video above to see their good-hearted efforts in action.

To learn more about 'Loving Our Cities,' visit their website.

RELATED: Childhood friends fight hunger by rescuing and distributing food

Derek Fiorenza and Jason Litman are on a mission to end hunger in America and beyond through their nonprofit, 'Fiorenza's Food 4 Friends.'
Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW