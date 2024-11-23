Lower Merion police searching for Auto Zone robbery suspects

LOWER MERION TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Police in Lower Merion released photos of two suspects wanted in an armed robbery at an Auto Zone on Friday.

The incident happened at the business located on the unit block of W. City Avenue in Bala Cynwyd.

PICTURED: Police in Lower Merion are searching for these robbery suspects accused of robbing an Auto Zone and several Family Dollar stores in Philadelphia.

Police say the suspects also committed an armed robbery at the same Auto Zone on September 27, 2024.

Investigators also believe these suspects robbed Family Dollar stores in Philadelphia on September 19, October 6 and October 11.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jim Black at 610-645-6231 or email jblack@lowermerion.org.

