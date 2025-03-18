Mayor of Lumberton, NJ arrested and charged with DUI

LUMBERTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- The mayor of Lumberton, New Jersey, has been charged with driving under the influence, driving recklessly and endangering a child.

According to charging documents, a witness took video Monday of a driver unable to stay in their lane and nearly hitting a utility pole.

Police located that vehicle at the Lumberton home of Mayor Gina LaPlaca around 6:00 p.m., where she allegedly admitted to officers that she had been drinking, and had recently picked up her two-year-old from day care.

Court documents also say an open container of alcohol was found in the car.

LaPlaca's husband, Jason Carty, told Action News she's now seeking treatment for addiction.

"Gina is someone who has struggled and is now getting that help that she needs. I ask that everyone keep her in their thoughts as she moves forward on her road to recovery," said Carty.

"Gina's a loving and caring mother and stepmother. Our oldest is a teenager and can see all the unkind things online," said Carty. "I simply ask that you respect our privacy. Just be better humans and show some compassion."

LaPlaca was elected to township committee in 2020 and re-elected in 2023.

She recently left her position as business administrator for Neptune Township for political reasons, according to her husband.

Action News spoke with residents about the allegations against her.

"You don't really know what anyone is going through behind closed doors," said Marquel Scott of Mount Holly. "Anybody else they'd probably be in jail. So I feel like that should be the consequence."

LaPlaca is due to appear in court on April 28.

Calls and emails to Lumberton's solicitor were not returned.