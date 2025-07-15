Luna's Mexican Grill brings the flavors of El Paso to Swarthmore

SWARTHMORE, PA. (WPVI) -- Cristina Luna grew up in the border town of El Paso, Texas. That's where she learned to cook from her parents. Now, she has brought those authentic flavors to Swarthmore with her new restaurant Luna's Mexican Grill.

Cristina spent 22 years working as an educator in El Paso. She always dreamed of owning a restaurant but that didn't happen until she moved to Pennsylvania to be closer to her daughter and grandkids.

Her home cooking got rave reviews from family and friends, so she started a taco truck. That quickly escalated to a brick and mortar where she is sharing her family recipes like the steak taco with house made avocado sauce and Mexican crema. All the toppings are made from scratch including the consommé for her popular birria tacos.

A full bar provides a selection of cocktails like her honey-rita with a fresh bee pollen rim. There is a beautiful outdoor eating area just across from Swarthmore College. She also serves desserts like stuffed concha and churros, one of her favorite foods that she remembers being sold on the border bridges of El Paso as a child.

Luna's Mexican Grill | Facebook | Instagram

6 Park Avenue, Swarthmore, PA 19081