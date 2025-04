Mack Trucks to lay off workers at Lehigh County plant

LOWER MACUNGIE TWP. Pa. (WPVI) -- Mack Trucks is planning a major reduction in its workforce in the Lehigh Valley.

Between 250 and 350 workers at Mack Trucks Lower Macungie Township plant will soon be out of a job.

In a statement, Mack Trucks said the layoffs are due to market uncertainty, possible regulatory changes, and the impact of tariffs.

The layoffs are expected to happen over the next 90 days.