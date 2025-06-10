Macklemore's Seattle home burglarized while children slept inside

SEATTLE -- In Seattle, Washington, authorities are investigating a burglary at the home of rapper Macklemore.

A police report says two men broke into his home just after midnight Saturday, wearing face masks and tactical vests and armed with bear spray.

Authorities say a woman at the home, who police said was the nanny, was sprayed with the bear spray and told to show where the valuables were throughout the home.

Three children were also in the house sleeping but were not harmed.

It is not clear if Macklemore, whose real name is Ben Haggerty, was home at the time.

