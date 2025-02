Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Chester

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are trying to figure out what led up to a shooting in Delaware County.

The Action Cam was on the scene, along Madison Street in Chester, just before 10 p.m. Saturday.

The victim was shot multiple times and rushed to the hospital, where he underwent surgery.

We are waiting for an update on his condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.